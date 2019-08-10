Isolated storm chances return tomorrow afternoon - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Isolated storm chances return tomorrow afternoon

WSIL -- We saw plenty of sunshine and seasonable temperatures today but rain and storm chances are around the corner.

Tonight will be quiet with mostly clear skies and lows dipping into the 60s.  Tomorrow will be another warm day.  High temperatures will climb back into the upper 80s along with muggier conditions.  If you're working or enjoying the outdoors be sure to drink plenty of water and take breaks indoors.  Isolated storm chances will also return in the afternoon.  Widespread storms are not expected at this time but if you have any outdoor plans keep an eye on the radar.

Meteorologist John Ross will have the latest update tomorrow morning on News 3.  

