Missouri university researchers already growing hemp - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Missouri university researchers already growing hemp

Posted: Updated:

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - A new state law is giving university researchers a head start on growing hemp.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the law allowed universities to begin growing hemp immediately, but otherwise takes effect Aug. 28. Data collected from those plots will be shared with farmers before the spring planting season.

Tim Reinbott with the University of Missouri's Agricultural Experiment Station says it's important for researchers to learn about hemp before farmers try to grow it.

The research is occurring in Columbia and at six other university centers across the state.

Topics being studied include how the crop grows in different areas of the state, weed control and how much water is needed.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.