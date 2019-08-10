Company: Kentucky coal mine to cease production Friday - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Company: Kentucky coal mine to cease production Friday

HENDERSON, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky mine that employs about 200 people is slated to stop producing coal within a week.

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. announced Friday that Dotiki Mine in Webster County will halt production starting Aug. 16.

The Oklahoma-based company said it's focusing on maximizing production at lower-cost Illinois Basin mines.

Company Chairman and CEO Joseph W. Craft III said weak market conditions made the action necessary. The mine opened in 1969 and is the oldest one operated by the company.

According to local news outlets, Webster County Judge-Executive Steve Henry said in a statement that he's thankful the employees have an option to keep working.

Henry said the county has already been making budget changes in the last two years in anticipation of production at Dotiki stopping.

