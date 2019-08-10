New Washington University center to focus on racial studies - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

New Washington University center to focus on racial studies

Posted: Updated:

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Washington University in St. Louis plans to open a center aimed at becoming a national leader in research and learning on the issue of race.

St. Louis Public Radio reports that the Center for the Study of Race, Ethnicity & Equity will open in October.

The idea for the center emerged in the aftermath of unrest in nearby Ferguson after the fatal shooting of Michael Brown, who was black and unarmed, by a white police officer in 2014. The officer was not charged but the resulting protests shone a light on how police in Ferguson and other areas targeted blacks, and how courts profited from fines and court costs largely borne by blacks.

Washington University's provost and a professor of law, Adrienne Davis, will lead the center as founding director.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.