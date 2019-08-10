Warm and dry weather in for Saturday - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Warm and dry weather in for Saturday

Mostly Sunny skies this morning will likely give way to partly cloudy conditions later this morning and afternoon. Today should stay dry, but rain and thunder returns to the forecast for Sunday afternoon. 

Highs this afternoon will climb up into the mid to upper 80's with calm winds. 

Meteorologist Jacie Brianne will be back tonight with an update on your forecast.

