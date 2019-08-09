Funnel clouds spotted across southern Illinois

CHESTER (WSIL) -- Several funnel clouds were seen swirling over southern Illinois and Missouri Friday afternoon.

In Randolph County, the Chester Police Department captured video of one, whipping across the sky. They added the caption, "Looks like we had a meteorological oddity on a bright sunny day."

News 3 viewers also sent in several pictures. Sarah Adams says she captured her photos while a funnel cloud swept over the Mississippi River in Chester.

Others reported seeing funnel clouds in Carmi, Campbell Hill, and even Perryville, Missouri.