Police remind residents to report suspicious activity - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Police remind residents to report suspicious activity

Posted: Updated:
Marion (WSIL) -- Concerns about suspicious activitiy inside local stores have been shared recently on social media.
Including accusations of men following women inside grocery stores.
But Marion police say not all of those concerns have been shared with authorities.
Police say there are steps you can take to make yourself safer while shopping.
Be aware of those around you, keep track of the nearest store employee, and always have a hand or eye on your children.
Marion Police Chief, David Fitts, says if you have a concern, call the police.
"If someone actually has a concern, or fear, or knowledge, call us. In my opinion, if you feel uncomfortable, or unsafe, nothing is too small. So, call us," Fitts said.
Police say anyone is welcome to walk into the station and fill out a police report.
If you can't make it to the station, Marion Police say they will come to you and take your report.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.