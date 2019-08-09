Police remind residents to report suspicious activity

Marion (WSIL) -- Concerns about suspicious activitiy inside local stores have been shared recently on social media.

Including accusations of men following women inside grocery stores.

But Marion police say not all of those concerns have been shared with authorities.

Police say there are steps you can take to make yourself safer while shopping.

Be aware of those around you, keep track of the nearest store employee, and always have a hand or eye on your children.

Marion Police Chief, David Fitts, says if you have a concern, call the police.