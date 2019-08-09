Marion Police arrest woman for armed robbery

Marion (WSIL) -- Marion Police received two separate calls this week about a woman with a knife, robbing Marion businesses.

The first happened Wednesday, when a caller claimed a woman tried to rob Shoe Sensation.

Officers got a similar call at the Valero Gas Station in the 1800 block of West Main Street, just a day later.

Chief David Fitts says Marion Police arrested Marion Resident, Jamie McCaleb, at the gas station Thursday.

"We did apprehend her, thanks to the help of a citizen who followed her until we could get there. She has been taken into custody, and is in jail as we speak," Fitts said.

Officers arrested McCaleb for armed robbery.

A court date has yet to be set.