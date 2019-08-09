Shoe Sensation returns to Marion - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Shoe Sensation returns to Marion

Marion (WSIL) -- Shoe Sensation is back in Marion.
The retailer closed their Illinois Star Center Mall location in January, and held their grand opening at their new location today. 
Management says the Marion store has always been successful, and they couldn't wait to bring the store back to the city.
Shoe Sensation says their management team looked aggressively to find another location in Marion, so they could continue to be a part of the community.
"You know, obviously we bring jobs back to the town. We like to partner with local charities to provide shoes at a discount to people in need. It could be children, or other groups within town," Plowman said. 
Shoe Sensation says their grand opening event runs all weekend, including a chance to win a new pair of shoes. 

