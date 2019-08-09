Illinois Republicans say they're open to certain gun control pro - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Illinois Republicans say they're open to certain gun control proposals



MARION (WSIL) -- A pair of Illinois congressmen say they're open to certain gun control measures.

President Donald Trump said Friday that he's hoping to see "meaningful" background checks, plus a "red flag" law that stops dangerous people from having guns.

U.S. Rep. John Shimkus, (R) Collinsville, said he's open to regulating the size of ammo clips after the Dayton shooting last weekend.

"He was able to squeeze off so many rounds," Shimkus said, referencing how many people died despite law enforcement's quick response to the scene. "You have to applaud law enforcement, but that probably can be addressed too as far as clip size and stuff like that."

The House passed two gun control measures in February, including one to expand background checks. U.S. Rep. Mike Bost, (R) Murphysboro, voted against those proposals.

"I always have believed in background checks as long as the language the background check is in doesn't have some other language that goes after the Second Amendment rights of the people," Bost said.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says the Senate will discuss gun control measures next month.

