Illinois GOP congressmen ask President Trump not to pardon Blagojevich

(WSIL) -- Illinois' Republican congressmen say they don't want President Trump to pardon Rod Blagojevich.

The former Illinois Governor is serving a 14-year prison sentence for corruption charges stemming from his attempts to sell a U.S. Senate seat previously occupied by Barack Obama before he was elected president.

The five GOP lawmakers from Illinois issued a joint statement against his pardon but U.S Rep. John Shimkus, (R) Collinsville, said he's torn on the issue.

"The only thing I struggle with was how long was too long? And I think people have done more serious crimes and they get off earlier," Shimkus said. "(I'm) not saying that this isn't serious."

U.S. Rep. Mike Bost, (R) Murphysboro, said Blagojevich represents the swamp President Trump campaigned

"The reason for his sentence was to send a clear that that was bad, and he had no remorse," Bost said. "All of these were things that I explained to the president last night. I think we've seen the president has now pulled back and I appreciate that very, very much."

Bost said he spoke with the president Thursday about Blagojevich.

The president now says he's reviewing the matter.