Illinois GOP congressmen ask President Trump not to pardon Blagojevich

Marion (WSIL) -- Concerns about suspicious activitiy inside local stores have been shared recently on social media.
Marion (WSIL) -- Concerns about suspicious activitiy inside local stores have been shared recently on social media.
Marion (WSIL) -- Shoe Sensation is back in Marion. The retailer closed their Illinois Star Center Mall location in January, and held their grand opening at their new location today.
Marion (WSIL) -- Shoe Sensation is back in Marion. The retailer closed their Illinois Star Center Mall location in January, and held their grand opening at their new location today.
MARION (WSIL) -- A pair of Illinois congressmen say they're open to certain gun control measures
MARION (WSIL) -- A pair of Illinois congressmen say they're open to certain gun control measures
(WSIL) -- Illinois' Republican congressmen say they don't want President Trump to pardon Rod Blagojevich.
(WSIL) -- Illinois' Republican congressmen say they don't want President Trump to pardon Rod Blagojevich.
Marion (WSIL) -- Marion Police received two separate calls this week about a woman with a knife, robbing Marion businesses.
Marion (WSIL) -- Marion Police received two separate calls this week about a woman with a knife, robbing Marion businesses.
CHESTER (WSIL) -- Several funnel clouds were seen swirling over southern Illinois and Missouri Friday afternoon.
CHESTER (WSIL) -- Several funnel clouds were seen swirling over southern Illinois and Missouri Friday afternoon.
Dialysis and taking multiple medications is a part of everyday life for toddler Giovanna Hill.
Dialysis and taking multiple medications is a part of everyday life for toddler Giovanna Hill.
Centerstone officials say the site is the first of its kind in southern Illinois, offering a number of services combined with drug treatment that will ease people while they're detoxing.
Centerstone officials say the site is the first of its kind in southern Illinois, offering a number of services combined with drug treatment that will ease people while they're detoxing.
Quite a bit of sunshine is expected for Saturday, but the front will return and humidity will increase. Storms are back in the forecast for early next week.
Quite a bit of sunshine is expected for Saturday, but the front will return and humidity will increase. Storms are back in the forecast for early next week.
An Indiana man faces charges after removing the lug nuts from a car parked at Kentucky Oaks Mall.
An Indiana man faces charges after removing the lug nuts from a car parked at Kentucky Oaks Mall.