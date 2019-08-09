Parson concludes trade mission trip to Australia - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Parson concludes trade mission trip to Australia

Posted: Updated:

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has wrapped up a trip to Australia to promote the state, his second international trade mission in three months.

The Republican governor traveled to Melbourne and Sydney. He says he met with infrastructure leaders, business executives and others to promote Missouri as a place to locate their businesses.

Parson says in a statement that the trade mission provided an opportunity to promote what Missouri has to offer to overseas firms seeking to grow and expand.

In June, Parson went on a trade mission to Europe, visiting France, Germany and Switzerland.

Both trips were funded by the Hawthorn Foundation, a Missouri non-profit organization.

