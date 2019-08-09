Twitter reposts McConnell threat video after appeal - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Twitter reposts McConnell threat video after appeal

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Twitter has reposted a video from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's campaign that showed protesters yelling threats in front of his Kentucky home.

The social media giant temporarily locked McConnell's campaign account Wednesday after his account shared the video. Republican leaders and President Trump's campaign manager complained of the lockout and threatened advertising boycotts.

Twitter said in a post Friday that "after multiple appeals from affected parties," they "reviewed this case more closely."

The National Republican Congressional Committee celebrated the move on Twitter, saying the company had been practicing "partisan censorship."

Twitter said it restored the video Friday but with a "sensitive media interstitial." No warning was present in the Twitter video on McConnell's page Friday evening. An email message sent to Twitter's press office was not returned Friday.

