Illinois GOP urges Trump not to set Blagojevich free - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Illinois GOP urges Trump not to set Blagojevich free

Posted: Updated:

By MICHAEL TARM
AP Legal Affairs Writer

CHICAGO (AP) - The Illinois Republican Party's chairman is urging President Donald Trump not to follow through on the idea he broached this week of freeing imprisoned former Gov. Rod Blagojevich.

Tim Schneider said in a written statement Friday that officials found guilty should serve their full sentences, especially in a state where he says "corrupt, machine-style politics is still all too common."

Trump, a Republican, told reporters Wednesday he believed the seven years the Democrat Blagojevich has served on a 14-year sentence for corruption was enough.

Schneider told The Associated Press that his statement wasn't sent to Trump but "was directed at anyone who would receive it." He said state Republicans respect Trump but disagree on releasing Blagojevich.

Schneider said he doesn't believe the White House has consulted Illinois Republicans about the matter.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.