Hampton says her staff hasn't been 'treated right'

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky's lieutenant governor says she never talked with Gov. Matt Bevin about his administration's dismissal of two of her top staffers without her consent.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports that Lt. Gov. Jenean Hampton challenged Bevin's comments in June in which he tried to play down a feud between himself and Hampton.

Bevin said then that he has a "great relationship" with Hampton and he had talked to her within the last week.

Hampton told the Lexington newspaper on Friday that she takes issue with that. She says she never talked to Bevin about the dismissals and says her staff hasn't been treated right.

Her comments came as the state Personnel Board voted to recognize her request to intervene in the dismissal appeal of her chief of staff, Steve Knipper.

Information from: Lexington Herald-Leader, http://www.kentucky.com

