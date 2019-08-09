Health officials: Rabid bat found outside Illinois home

WOODSTOCK, Ill. (AP) - Health officials say a rabid bat has been found outside a home in Woodstock in northeastern Illinois.

The (Crystal Lake) Northwest Herald reports Friday that several dogs playing with the bat may have been exposed to the disease.

The McHenry County health department says the dogs were up to date on rabies vaccinations and were being monitored. No human exposure has been reported.

The Illinois Department of Public Health rabies surveillance map shows that 20 other rabid bats have been found this year in the state.

Rabies is a viral disease affecting the nervous system and can be transmitted from infected mammals to humans. It is almost always fatal if not treated before symptoms appear.

Information from: The Northwest Herald, http://www.nwherald.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.