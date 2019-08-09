Soldier slain in Afghanistan returned home to Chicago - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Soldier slain in Afghanistan returned home to Chicago

Posted: Updated:

CHICAGO (AP) - The body of a 24-year-old U.S. soldier slain last month in Afghanistan has been returned to his hometown of Chicago.

Spc. Michael Isaiah Nance's remains were flown Friday to Midway Airport before being taken to a South Side funeral home.

Nance and 20-year-old Pfc. Brandon Jay Kreischer of Stryker, Ohio, died July 29 of wounds sustained in a combat-related incident in Tarin Kowt, in southern Afghanistan.

U.S. officials have said two paratroopers were killed when an Afghan soldier opened fire on them at a military camp in the Uruzgan Province. The attacker was wounded and taken into custody.

Nance and Kreischer were assigned to the Army's 82nd Airborne Division, based in Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.