Police: 1 person killed in police shooting in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) - Authorities say one person was killed in a police shooting in Kansas City, Kansas.

Police spokesman Thomas Tomasic said the incident began Friday as a pursuit in Kansas City Kansas

The Kansas City Star reports that after a foot chase the person allegedly pointed a gun at a Kansas City, Kansas, police officer and was fatally shot.

One person was killed in a police shooting Friday afternoon in Kansas City, Kansas.

No details were immediately released.

