Man gets more than 5 years in prison for terrorist support

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A St. Louis County resident has been sentenced to more than five years in prison for providing money for a man who fought and died for a terrorist organization in Syria.

Armin Harcevic of Ballwin was sentenced Friday in U.S. District Court. He pleaded guilty in February to one count of conspiring to provide material support to terrorists and one count of providing material support to terrorists.

Court documents say Harcevic and five others conspired to support the activities of Abdullah Ramo Pazara, who before his death joined al-Qaida in Iraq, which evolved into the Islamic State.

Harcevic's support consisted of money used to buy rifle scopes, tactical gear and other supplies useful to fighters engaged in combat in Syria and elsewhere.

