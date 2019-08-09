Indiana man arrested after removing lug nuts from parked car

PADUCAH (WSIL) – An Indiana man faces charges after removing the lug nuts from a car parked at Kentucky Oaks Mall.

Paducah Police were called to the mall around 4:20 p.m. Thursday.

Security officers told police they saw a man remove the lug nuts from a Chevy Impala before taking off in a different vehicle.

When an officer stopped the suspect vehicle on Hinkleville Road, he saw a car jack partially covered by a towel in the back floorboard. A search turned up five lug nuts in the center console.

The driver, David J. Stapleton, 44, of Anderson, Indiana, was arrested on charges of receiving stolen property, first-degree wanton endangerment, possession of burglary tools, as well as a McCracken County bench warrant charging him with failure to appear, and as a fugitive from justice in Indiana.

Police say a total of seven lug nuts were taken from the Chevy Impala at the mall. One wheel was left with only one lug nut. Mall security alerted the driver so repairs could be made before she left the parking lot.

Officers believe Stapleton was trying to steal parts to use on his own vehicle and that this was an isolated incident.

Just in case, if you were at Kentucky Oaks Mall Thursday afternoon, police say you should check your vehicles’ wheels to make sure the lug nuts are intact.