Woman shot, sheriff's deputy hit with stun gun during fight

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Jackson County authorities say a woman was shot after she took a deputy's stun gun and used it on the officer.

Sheriff Darryl Forte said deputies noticed two people driving a scooter the wrong way on a Kansas City street. When the patrol car collided with the scooter, the driver was arrested but the female passenger ran.

A struggle began when the deputy caught the passenger. Forte says the woman grabbed the deputy's stun gun and used it on her. The deputy then pulled her weapon and shot the woman.

Forte says the deputy suffered minor injuries and the woman was treated at a hospital.

The Kansas City Star reports the deputy was placed on administrative leave while the incident is investigated.

