Bill would increase Medicare coverage of chiropractic services

MARION (WSIL) -- A bill filed in Congress would give seniors better access to chiropractic services.

Dr. Brad Miller has been a chiropractor for more than two decades, and he says seniors are typically patients with the most needs.

"We have a population of senior citizens that are usually on a fixed income, and they happen to be the population that are in the most need of our services," explains Miller.

But under current law, Medicare only covers some chiropractic services.

"One of the things that are not covered by Medicare is the exam and any diagnostics. The challenge is, in order for us to have a working diagnosis, we have to do those services, and Medicare actually requires us to do those services to our patients."

Miller says Medicare patients are often confused by the law.

"We have a difficult time explaining sometimes to those patients that some of those services are not covered, but they're actually required by Medicare for us to do."

House Resolution 3654 would expand what Medicare covers to include all chiropractic services. Filed by lawmakers from both parties, Miller says he's optimistic Congress will approve it.

"For the senior citizen population who has been paying into Social Security to receive these benefits, I think that it would help them in the long run as far as their overall health care needs, and I think it's something they have a right to have covered."