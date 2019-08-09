Authorities: Kentucky officer shot man during welfare check - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Authorities: Kentucky officer shot man during welfare check

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Authorities in Kentucky say an officer shot and injured a man while checking on a barricaded person.

News outlets report Breckinridge County Sheriff's deputies and Kentucky State Police troopers went to a home Thursday evening to conduct a welfare check on a report of a barricaded person. State Police public information officer Scotty Sharp told news outlets it was the second call made from the home that day. He said officers encountered a man in the home, and an officer fired. Police didn't offer details on the circumstances leading to the shooting.

Sharp said the man was taken to the hospital in critical condition. No officers were injured.

