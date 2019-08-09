Job Squad: August 9, 2019

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- If you're looking for a new place of employment, we have a few listings you may want to check out in this week's Job Squad.

First up, TCT is looking for a Network control operator. This is a part-time position at the headquarters in Marion. The hours vary from midnight to 8:00 a.m., 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., and 4:00 p.m. to midnight with some weekends and holidays required. Applicants must be computer literate and must have the ability to multitask. A driver’s license is required. For immediate consideration, please apply in person or email mlj@tct.tv.

If you would like to become part of the WSIL TV 3 team, we have a position open for an experienced Sales Account Executive. This position requires a strong focus on news business and non-traditional revenues with both television and digital platforms. Candidates must demonstrate excellent written and verbal communication skills. One must also be accomplished with the use of Microsoft Word, PowerPoint and Excel. While prior television experience is preferred, sales experience in cable or radio will be considered. You can send your resume and link to Dave Cisco at jobs@wsiltv.com.

Franklin County Animal Control is looking for a temporary full-time employee to learn and assist with all areas of Animal Control work. A valid Illinois driver’s license is required, and applicants must be available to work 40 hours per week or more. Applications should be filled out and returned to the Animal Control office at 13163 Oddfellow Ln, Benton, IL 62812.

Town Square Market in Carbondale needs a full-time cashier. They're looking for someone with a passion for healthy food and sustainability. Just head to their store on the Carbondale square to get an application at 106 E. Jackson St. Carbondale, IL.

In this week's Dream Job, a California burger chain is offering a way for you to bring home the bacon while eating it. Farmer Boys says it is willing to pay someone $1,000 to spend a day testing its bacon. The company posted an ad for a so-called "bacon intern" on its Instagram page this week. The company calls for anyone wanting the position to post a video or photo onto their Instagram account that explains why they should be the bacon intern. The winner will be announced on August 27.

