Deputy says Kentucky man shot by grandson dies

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (AP) - Authorities say a Kentucky man who was shot by his 17-year-old grandson has died.

News outlets report 79-year-old Richard Barkley was shot on July 31 in Scott County by his grandson. Sgt. Eddie Hart with the Scott County Sheriff's Office says Barkley died Thursday at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington and that a charge of assault is expected to be upgraded. Authorities say the teen is also accused of assaulting his grandmother and killing a family dog.

Deputies have not released the name of the grandson.

