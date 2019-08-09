3 arrested after chase, shots fired at Kansas City police - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

3 arrested after chase, shots fired at Kansas City police

Posted: Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Kansas City police say three people were arrested after several shots were fired at a police officer during a chase.

Police spokesman Darin Snapp said the officer tried to stop the vehicle Thursday night for a traffic violation. The driver stopped briefly then took off in the car.

Snapp says someone inside the vehicle fired "numerous rounds" at the officer during a chase in downtown Kansas City.

The officer wasn't hit and no one was injured in the chase.

The pursuit ended when police performed a tactical maneuver that caused the vehicle to spin out of control.

Snapp said police found a rifle and a handgun inside the suspects' vehicle.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.