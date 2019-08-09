Attendant removed from flight charged with intoxication - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Attendant removed from flight charged with intoxication

Posted: Updated:

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) - A flight attendant on a Chicago-to-South Bend flight has been charged with public intoxication.

Forty-nine-year-old Julianne March of Waukesha, Wisconsin, faces an Aug. 29 initial hearing after being charged Thursday.

Court documents say March was part of an Air Wisconsin crew working an Aug. 2 United Express flight when passengers became "scared for their lives" due to her apparent medical condition after departing Chicago's O'Hare International Airport.

When the plane landed in South Bend, officers removed March from the plane. Court documents say she smelled of alcohol and had a blood-alcohol content of 0.20%.

The South Bend Tribune reports Air Wisconsin Airlines says that it's "fully cooperating with the local authorities."

Online court records don't list an attorney who could speak on March's behalf.

Information from: South Bend Tribune, http://www.southbendtribune.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.