Deadline to apply for Pinckneyville Mardi Gras Queen approaches - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Deadline to apply for Pinckneyville Mardi Gras Queen approaches

Posted: Updated:

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- The Pinckneyville Mardi Gras Queen Pageant is just over two months away, but the deadline to compete is fast-approaching.

The Pinckneyville Chamber of Commerce throws a Mardi Gras celebration every year. The family-friendly event dates back to 1922. The Pageant is a huge part of the event and the winner is chosen two weeks before the festival. Last year's Queen, Lexie Tourville, will pass her crown to a new winner on October 12. The Chamber is now seeking ladies between age 16 and 22 years old. The deadline to apply is August 31. The Mardi Gras Festival is October 25 and 26.

For more information and where to apply click here. You can also get a hold of Pageant Director Ashley Bathon at (618) 357-3243 or email chamber.pville@gmail.com.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.