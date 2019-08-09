Deadline to apply for Pinckneyville Mardi Gras Queen approaches

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- The Pinckneyville Mardi Gras Queen Pageant is just over two months away, but the deadline to compete is fast-approaching.

The Pinckneyville Chamber of Commerce throws a Mardi Gras celebration every year. The family-friendly event dates back to 1922. The Pageant is a huge part of the event and the winner is chosen two weeks before the festival. Last year's Queen, Lexie Tourville, will pass her crown to a new winner on October 12. The Chamber is now seeking ladies between age 16 and 22 years old. The deadline to apply is August 31. The Mardi Gras Festival is October 25 and 26.

For more information and where to apply click here. You can also get a hold of Pageant Director Ashley Bathon at (618) 357-3243 or email chamber.pville@gmail.com.