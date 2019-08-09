Missouri man convicted in boy's death in 1998 resentenced - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Missouri man convicted in boy's death in 1998 resentenced

Posted: Updated:

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A man sentenced to life for murdering a 5-year-boy has been resentenced to 50 years in prison.

Leobardo Barraza was 16 when Jesus Ramirez was killed in 1998 in Lincoln County. Prosecutors said Barraza and another man killed Jessie's mother, Maria Eloiza, and beat Jessie to death with a rock.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports investigators believed the killings occurred because Eloiza rejected advances from Barraza, her co-worker.

Barraza, who is now 37, was convicted in 2008 in St. Louis of kidnapping resulting in death. He was re-sentenced Wednesday.

His life sentence was among several cases re-examined after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 2012 that a life sentence without parole were unconstitutional.

A co-defendant, Jose Jesus Hernandez, has been charged but is still at large.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.