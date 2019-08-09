Staff recommends demolishing Jefferson City airport terminal - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Staff recommends demolishing Jefferson City airport terminal

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Public works officials say the terminal building at Jefferson City Memorial Airport should be demolished because of extensive damage from flooding earlier this year.

Jefferson City Public Works Operation Director Britt Smith told a city committee Thursday that damage to the terminal building from flooding in May exceeded 50 percent of the structure's value.

The Jefferson City News Tribune reports federal rules require properties in floodplains to be raised about flood elevation or protected from future flooding. Smith said the terminal building is not conducive to elevating or protecting.

The airport was closed for seven weeks because of the flooding. Daytime flights resumed July 11, followed by nighttime traffic July 29.

The Public Works and Planning Committee didn't take any action at the meeting.

