A few storms possible Friday afternoon - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

A few storms possible Friday afternoon

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Another morning with a little fog around the region along with a couple light showers in southeast Missouri.

 A cold front approaching from the north will likely trigger a few showers and storms Friday afternoon. These storms will be hit and miss and focused during the heat of the afternoon. Storm chances will subside quickly after sunset. 

The cold front sweeps through overnight ushering in slightly lower humidity for Saturday. By Sunday, the cold front is set to retreat back to the north bringing much higher humidity our way in addition to good chances for scattered storms by the second half of the day. 

Several disturbances will pass through the early part of next week with multiple chances for scattered showers and storms. The rain may end up being our saving grace if it keep temperatures and the heat index down. 

Meteorologist Nick Hausen has the latest on News 3 This Morning. 

