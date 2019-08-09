Viewer photos of the day: August 9, 2019

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Several areas in our region saw a bit of fog yesterday. For some, fog may be a nuisance-- for a few viewers, it was a chance for a great photo! We had a few viewers send in those photos to News 3 This Morning, which aired during the show. Below are the pictures that were on the show on Friday, August 9, 2019. If you have a great photo you would like to share, please send it to bbrower@wsiltv.com or post it to our WSIL News 3 Facebook page for a chance to have your photo on the Morning show!

Credit: Janet Sue Ronchetto

Credit: Karla McKinnies

Credit: William T. Karns

Credit: