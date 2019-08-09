Wilderness first aid training to be offered at Kentucky park - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Wilderness first aid training to be offered at Kentucky park

Posted: Updated:

SLADE, Ky. (AP) - State parks officials in Kentucky say a wilderness advanced first aid training course will be offered later this year at Natural Bridge State Resort Park.

Officials say the five-day course will be presented Dec. 2-6 at the eastern Kentucky park.

They say the course is geared toward people who work or play in remote wilderness areas. They say it's recommended for backcountry guides, canoe trip leaders, college outdoor programs, hiking club leaders, emergency medical technicians and adventure race safety personnel.

Officials say the course will focus on stabilizing patients, treatment and evacuation guidelines for patients in remote areas. Learning will take place in the classroom as well as outdoor settings.

The fee of $375 covers the course only. Lodging and meals at Natural Bridge are available at discounted rates.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.