Wilderness first aid training to be offered at Kentucky park

SLADE, Ky. (AP) - State parks officials in Kentucky say a wilderness advanced first aid training course will be offered later this year at Natural Bridge State Resort Park.

Officials say the five-day course will be presented Dec. 2-6 at the eastern Kentucky park.

They say the course is geared toward people who work or play in remote wilderness areas. They say it's recommended for backcountry guides, canoe trip leaders, college outdoor programs, hiking club leaders, emergency medical technicians and adventure race safety personnel.

Officials say the course will focus on stabilizing patients, treatment and evacuation guidelines for patients in remote areas. Learning will take place in the classroom as well as outdoor settings.

The fee of $375 covers the course only. Lodging and meals at Natural Bridge are available at discounted rates.

