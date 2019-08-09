Kentucky awarded nearly $9.2 million to combat opioid crisis - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Kentucky awarded nearly $9.2 million to combat opioid crisis

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky is receiving more than $9 million from a federal agency to help combat opioid addiction.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services says the money will help expand access to services dealing with substance use disorder and mental health problems.

The agency says community health centers, rural organizations and academic institutions involved in the fight will also benefit from the nearly $9.2 million in funding. It says the awards will support a five-point opioid strategy introduced by President Donald Trump in 2017.

Officials say the award to Kentucky include $3.5 million to increase access to behavioral health services. They say another $2.7 million will strengthen efforts in rural communities to provide prevention, treatment and recovery services.

