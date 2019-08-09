Michael Brown's father to call for reopening investigation - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Michael Brown's father to call for reopening investigation

Posted: Updated:

By Associated Press

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) - On the fifth anniversary of Michael Brown's death in Ferguson, his father will publicly call for reopening the investigation into the white police officer who fatally shot the black and unarmed 18-year-old.

Michael Brown Sr. says he will call on the prosecuting attorney to reopen the case when he speaks Friday at a rally outside the St. Louis County Justice Center.

Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell, St. Louis County's first black prosecutor, took office in January after defeating seven-term incumbent Bob McCulloch.

McCulloch drew criticism for his handling of the investigation into the Aug. 9, 2014, shooting. Detractors said McCulloch guided the grand jury to its decision not to indict Darren Wilson.

The U.S. Department of Justice under then-President Barack Obama also declined to charge Wilson, who resigned in November 2014.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.