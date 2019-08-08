Young bald eagle recovering from a broken wing

HAMILTON COUNTY (WSIL) -- A symbol of our nation is safe and recovering, thanks to the help of some Good Samaritans in Hamilton County.

Sheriff Tracy Lakin says Jim McPeak and Jeremy Owen found a young bald eagle Wednesday with a broken wing.

The Good Samaritans called the Sheriff's Department who took the bird to a conservation officer from the IDNR.

Lakin says he thought the bird may have hit some power lines and fell.

The sheriff tells News 3 he's not sure exactly how long it will take before that bird is ready to fly again, but says he's in good hands while he gets nursed back to health.

