Off-duty firefighter stops man armed with 100 rounds of ammunition at Missouri Walmart

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (WSIL) -- The Springfield Police Department responded to a call of an active shooter at a Walmart: Neighborhood Market Thursday evening. The man had loaded weapons, and over one hundred rounds of ammunition.

In a post of Facebook, Springfield Police said, "An armed white male in his twenties was detained by an armed off-duty fireman until officers arrived on scene and took the suspect into custody."

Police say no injuries were reported and no shots were fired. At this time, the investigation is on-going and they're working to determine the man's motives.