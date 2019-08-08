Alexander County recovering from floods

EAST CAPE GIRARDEAU (WSIL) -- East Cape Girardeau's Mayor Joe Aden says the village is still recovering from the floodwaters.

Even though many in the community are starting to clean up, some are still fighting seep water in their basements.

The village is supplying cleaning products, like bleach, to help residents fight the mold.

Mayor Aden says the village is managing those and all other operations -- out of the Pit Stop -- since the Village Hall flooded.

"Well we had seven inches of rain get into village hall. We have it cleaned up by Serve Pro now, and we have to wait on our insurance and everything before we can move back in. Serve Pro has to release it first," Aden said.

Beyond flooding, Steve Farris, of McClure, says he's had to watch out for theft.

Farris says he's seen an increase in theft in the aftermath of the flooding, due to residents being away from their homes. He says thieves stole nearly four gallons of gas from his property.