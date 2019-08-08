5 years after Ferguson, racial tension might be more intense

The death of Michael Brown death at the hands of a white Missouri police officer stands as a seismic moment in American race relations.
The rodeo continues through Saturday night.
The Archdiocese of Chicago says the first Catholic priest to adopt a child is under investigation for allegedly sexual abusing a minor in 1974.
An effort by the FBI to monitor social media for threats may raise privacy concerns.
The move comes in response to a fire that killed 29 dogs in January at a DuPage County kennel.
MARION (WSIL) -- Airport Authority recommends Cape Air to provide service in Marion.
Temperatures continue to run near seasonal levels, but the humidity is up and rising.
Cleyon R. Tanner, 42, of Cairo, was arrested Wednesday after a traffic stop near Fountain and Park avenues.
A remarkable image from space shows two massive storms swirling in the Pacific Ocean.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has declared an agriculture disaster in Illinois following historic flooding across the state.
