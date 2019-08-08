67th Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo kicks off

SIKESTON, Mo. (WSIL) -- Hundreds of rodeo fans endured the heat for the 67th annual Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo Wednesday night.

The first night of the rodeo featured barrel racing, bull riding, and steer wrestling. Thursday and Friday will feature professional bull fighting. Each night is followed by a concert, with Morgan Wallen kicking off the annual event.

The rodeo continues through Saturday night. Tickets for the rodeo and concerts are still available.