Cairo man facing charges after traffic stop

By Mandy Robertson, Social Media and Digital Manager
PADUCAH (WSIL) -- An Alexander County man with a lengthy criminal history is facing new charges after a traffic stop in Paducah.

Cleyon R. Tanner, 42, of Cairo, was arrested Wednesday near Fountain and Park avenues.

Paducah Police say Tanner's vehicle was initially blocking traffic on 12th Street. When the vehicle did move, it crossed the center line several times. 

Police pulled the vehicle over and discovered a Glock 9mm handgun reported stolen in McCracken County in 2016. The handgun was loaded with a 30-round magazine. 

Tanner was arrested on charges of careless driving, stopping on a limited access highway, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and receiving stolen property (firearm).

Authorities say Tanner has previous convictions for assaults, auto theft, drug trafficking and firearm possession. He was arrested in January 2019 on charges of second-degree assault (domestic violence) and being a persistent felon and in June 2019 on three counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (cocaine).  He was free from jail on a $10,000 bond. 
 
Tanner was booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail.

