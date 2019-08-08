Humidity rising - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Humidity rising

Posted: Updated:

WSIL - Its not the heat, it is the humidity ... temperatures continue to run near seasonal levels but the humidity is up and rising.  Extra moisture in the air will keep chances for storms in the forecast into early next week.  Storm numbers might be small at times, but storms that do pop up will be capable of producing locally heavy rain and gusty winds. 

Jim has the latest look at his forecast on News 3 this evening. 

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.