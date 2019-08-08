USDA declares agriculture disaster in Illinois

Cleyon R. Tanner, 42, of Cairo, was arrested Wednesday after a traffic stop near Fountain and Park avenues.
WSIL - Temperatures continue to run near seasonal levels but the humidity is up and rising. ...
A remarkable image from space shows two massive storms swirling in the Pacific Ocean.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has declared an agriculture disaster in Illinois following historic flooding across the state.
Major League Baseball announced Thursday that the White Sox will play host to the Yankees in Dyersville, Iowa, on Aug. 13.
President Donald Trump says he’s “very strongly” considering commuting the sentence of former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich.
Illinois is giving out $20 million in grants to community organizations and local governments to help ensure all residents are counted in the 2020 census.
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla (CNN) -- A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket launched a military communications satellite into space just after 6 a.m. Thursday morning from Cape Canaveral, Florida.
The region is gearing up for a new program by SIH and SIU that's expected to help curb the nationwide nursing shortage.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- A Carbondale High School Sophomore is holding a benefit concert to help a little girl born with a birth defect.
