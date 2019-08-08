USDA declares agriculture disaster in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD (WSIL) -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture has declared an agriculture disaster in Illinois following historic flooding across the state.

The declaration covers all 102 counties in Illinois and will provide federal resources to farmers and agri-businesses affected by flooding during the spring planting season. Low-interest FSA emergency loans may be used to restore or replace essential property, cover production costs, pay essential family living expenses, reorganize the family farming operation or refinance certain non-real estate operating debts.

“The Secretarial Disaster Declaration is a recognition of the extreme weather conditions Illinois farmers have faced this planting season,” said John Sullivan, Director of Illinois Department of Agriculture. “I thank Governor Pritzker for his leadership in pursuing this relief and US Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue for his responsiveness to providing this needed assistance to Illinois’ agricultural community.”



“Illinois farmers have experienced months of hardship due to extreme weather across the state, but today’s declaration means we can begin the road to recovery,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “I’m heartened that the USDA has approved my request for an agriculture disaster so a vital industry that supports so many working families across the state can rebuild and continue to thrive in our state.”



More information about FSA emergency loans, including applications for impacted residents, can be found at: https://www.fsa.usda.gov/programs-and-services/farm-loan-programs/emergency-farm-loans/index