AG Beshear: Kentucky lt. gov. can hire, fire own staff - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

AG Beshear: Kentucky lt. gov. can hire, fire own staff

Posted: Updated:

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear's office is weighing in on the personnel spat between Lt. Gov. Jenean Hampton and Republican Gov. Matt Bevin's administration.

Beshear, Bevin's Democratic opponent in the upcoming governor's race, issued an attorney general's opinion Thursday after a request from Hampton.

Two of Hampton's staffers have been dismissed by Bevin's administration in recent months, and Hampton has argued that she should have control over her own staff. Bevin in January dropped Hampton as his running mate for reelection.

The AG's opinion says the lieutenant governor has the power to "appoint and terminate" her own staff. The opinion written by Assistant Attorney General Taylor Payne does not carry the force of law.

After Bevin's administration dismissed Hampton's deputy chief of staff in May, Hampton asked for prayers as she fights "dark forces."

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.