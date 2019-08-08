Backroads: Classic Cars

MCLEANSBORO (WSIL) -- During the 50s and 60s, Chevrolet made some of its most iconic cars. In Hamilton County, there's a man who's still seeing the USA in a vintage Chevrolet.

Car enthusiast Jerry Prince has a sweet spot for old Chevys and has owned many of them over the years.

Prince says the historical factor is one of the things he enjoys most about his collection because it reminds him of his teen years.

In the video above News 3's Dave Davis checks out Prince's collection of Chevrolet cars, which includes a 1957 Bel Air, 1960 Impala, and a 1967 Chevelle.