Cook County public defender blasts new guns crimes website

CHICAGO (AP) - Cook County's top public defender says a new Chicago Police Department website that provides adult gun-related criminal charges is a "blatant intrusion" of defendants' privacy and should be removed immediately.

The Chicago Tribune reports Amy Campanelli said Wednesday the website "is another example of police using a list of people who are presumed innocent as a red herring to distract from the real issue of the day: the CPD's failure to arrest the individuals who are shooters and who continue to wreak havoc in Chicago."

CPD's "Gun Offenders Dashboard" unveiled Monday will track felony gun cases through the county court system and whether those accused of gun offenses were able to post bail. Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson has long blamed Chicago's continuing violence on gun offenders who quickly bond out.

