Two Carterville Businesses hold car and bike show this weekend

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Century 21 House of Realty and Carterville Hometown IGA have come together for the first Cruisin' Back to School Car and Bike Show.

The event is Saturday at Carterville IGA from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. You can register from 8-11 a.m. with awards at 2 p.m. It costs $15 per vehicle to enter. All of the money will help purchase school supplies for kids for the upcoming school year. There is also a 50/50 and raffle with proceeds donated to Gum Drops to help fight childhood hunger. Entertainment will be by Hot Rod Nights.

