Atlas V rocket launches new satellite into space for U.S. Air Force Space and Missile Systems Center

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla (CNN) -- A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket launched a military communications satellite into space just after 6 a.m. Thursday morning from Cape Canaveral, Florida. It's the fifth Advanced Extremely High Frequency (AEHF-5) communications satellite for the U.S. Air Force Space and Missile Systems Center.

The rocket is part of a complex, six-hour mission to deliver the communications satellite which will give a highly secure, jam proof connection between U.S. leaders and deployed military forces.

Thursday's successful launch marks the 80th Atlas V mission since its inaugural launch in 2002.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">United Launch Alliance’s Atlas V rocket lifted off from LC-41 this morning at 6:13 a.m. EDT.<br><br>It carried the fifth communications satellite in the Lockheed Martin-built Advanced Extremely High Frequency (AEHF) series for the U.S. Air Force Space and Missile Systems Center. ?? <a href="https://t.co/0goZHAgWRB">pic.twitter.com/0goZHAgWRB</a></p>— Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex (@ExploreSpaceKSC) <a href="https://twitter.com/ExploreSpaceKSC/status/1159410650826903552?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 8, 2019</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

The launch and smoke plume could be seen from all over the state of Florida.