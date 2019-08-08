Truman Medical Centers pays ransom after computer attack - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Truman Medical Centers pays ransom after computer attack

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Truman Medical Centers officials say a ransomware attack on the Kansas City hospital locked employees out of parts of its computer system.

The hospital statement said the attack patients' health and financial information was not affected by the attack on Tuesday.

KCUR reports the hospital paid a small amount to the attackers have the system unlocked.

Spokeswoman Leslie Carto said the attackers weren't looking for information, only ransom. She refused to say how much Truman paid to the attackers.

