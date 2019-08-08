Carbondale teen holds benefit concert for 8-year-old Michigan girl

The region is gearing up for a new program by SIH and SIU that's expected to help curb the nationwide nursing shortage.
The region is gearing up for a new program by SIH and SIU that's expected to help curb the nationwide nursing shortage.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- A Carbondale High School Sophomore is holding a benefit concert to help a little girl born with a birth defect.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- A Carbondale High School Sophomore is holding a benefit concert to help a little girl born with a birth defect.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Century 21 House of Realty and Carterville Hometown IGA have come together for the first-ever Cruisin Back to School Car and Bike Show.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Century 21 House of Realty and Carterville Hometown IGA have come together for the first-ever Cruisin Back to School Car and Bike Show.
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla (CNN) -- A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket launched a military communications satellite into space just after 6 a.m. Thursday morning from Cape Canaveral, Florida.
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla (CNN) -- A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket launched a military communications satellite into space just after 6 a.m. Thursday morning from Cape Canaveral, Florida.
MARION (WSIL) -- Airport Authority recommends Cape Air to provide service in Marion.
MARION (WSIL) -- Airport Authority recommends Cape Air to provide service in Marion.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for counties in southern Illinois along and south of Route 13, ALL of western Kentucky, and much of southeast Missouri.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for counties in southern Illinois along and south of Route 13, ALL of western Kentucky, and much of southeast Missouri.
WSIL -- This edition of Pets of the Week is all about the dogs.
WSIL -- This edition of Pets of the Week is all about the dogs.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Officials are showcasing one of the most popular attractions of the Illinois State Fair.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Officials are showcasing one of the most popular attractions of the Illinois State Fair.
President Donald Trump has wrapped up his visits to cities reeling from mass shootings that left 31 dead and dozens more wounded.
President Donald Trump has wrapped up his visits to cities reeling from mass shootings that left 31 dead and dozens more wounded.
A photographer captured an image showing a young buck covered in tumors she saw while out in Minnesota.
A photographer captured an image showing a young buck covered in tumors she saw while out in Minnesota.