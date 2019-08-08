Carbondale teen holds benefit concert for 8-year-old Michigan girl

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- A Carbondale High School Sophomore is holding a benefit concert to help a little girl born with a birth defect.

The concert is Saturday, August 17 at the Varsity Center. The doors open at 6 p.m. and the concert begins at 7 p.m.

Beth Davis is co-hosting the music benefit for Evie Hurst and her sister Ellie. Both girls were born with a birth defect called anaphthalmia, a condition of being born without eyes. Both girls were adopted from China an live in Michigan. Evie is very afraid of the medical procedures so the 8-year-old sings to get through them. Beth was also adopted from China and was inspired by Evie's love for music.

Beth says the Hurst family will be at the concert. Tickets can be purchased in advance here. To follow Evie's story click this link.